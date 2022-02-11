Letter: Four men have their own agenda

On Feb, 3, the school board unanimously choose Andy Gardner as the next superintendent of Greater Albany Public Schools. This unanimous vote was followed by a 4-to-1 vote on his contract salary.

Since this new board has been in place, all votes have followed this pattern. Either they are unanimous or they are 4-1, with Michael Thompson being the only dissenter.

In addition, these 4-1 votes all involve avoidable expenditures of public tax money (the uncalled for-firing of the previous superintendent with the buyout of her contract; the setting of the unprecedented, exorbitant salary for a future superintendent last December; and the contract offering of this amount to Andy Gardner). In all these decisions, the block of four board members supported the spending while only Michael Thompson objected, citing financial reasons.

It is of concern that four members of the board treat the school district money as theirs to spend at will. Their block voting on money issues suggests that these four men have their own agenda, independent of the needs of the school district. They take advantage of the generous support community members show our public schools.

Hopefully Mr. Gardner understands that to run counter to these four men means his job is in peril. When it comes to getting their way, our tax money has no limit.

Elizabeth Bargsten

Corvallis

