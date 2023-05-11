I have read most of the letters to the editor and As I See It pieces, both yeas and nays, for the 2-140 measure.

On the yea side of this: I hope you have the funds to pay for it, if the yeas win. On the nay side: If the nays win, maybe you (us) will be able to live in your home.

I am retired and on a very fixed income. I have lived in Corvallis since 1976. If 2-140 passes, I am not sure if I will be able to keep up with higher property tax in Benton County.

I foresee the number of homeless (unhoused) a bit higher in Corvallis/Benton County. When I think of it, one of the pillars of socialism/communism is “the system of the ownership of all property by the community as a whole.” Note: quote taken from the Webster New World Dictionary, dated 1960.

Ron L. Highburger

Corvallis