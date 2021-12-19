 Skip to main content
Letter: Follow the money to expose hypocrisy

Why are members of our government allowed to threaten the lives of everyone on Earth, by prohibiting mask mandates that stop the spread of contagious and deadly diseases like COVID-19? (Yes, Wearing Masks Helps. Here’s Why: NPR 6/21/2021)

Why are members of our government allowed to threaten the lives of all Americans, by preventing enforcement of vaccine mandates for COVID-19 variants, especially when all 50 states currently require children to be immunized for other diseases like polio, measles, diphtheria, tetanus, and chicken pox? (COMIC: If History Is a Guide, Schools Will Start Requiring COVID Vaccines: NPR 11/5/2021)

Why are members of our government allowed to threaten the lives and constitutional rights of women, by preventing access to medical treatments and permitting anti-choice advocates’ control over the personal decisions of women? (Supreme Court Refuses to Block Texas Abortion Law as Legal Fights Move Forward: NPR 12/10/2021)

Why are members of government allowed to threaten the lives of Texans by enacting laws that enable possession of guns in public without a permit or training, especially during an “epidemic” of gun violence? (Examining Public Health Responses to Gun Violence: NPR 4/17/2021)

Why? Because they proclaim belief in equality among all Americans, while only giving power and privileges to a small elite. Follow the money to expose hypocrisy and find answers. And always VOTE! with your ballot and your wallet.

Susan Salafsky

500 Women Scientists Corvallis 

