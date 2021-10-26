Letter: Focus on what is best for Oregon

At the recent Republican forum at the Elks Lodge, several candidates expressed concern with vote by mail in Oregon.

Apparently they do not know Republican history. Vote by mail was started by Republicans in the 1990s! An article in the GT gave an excellent history of vote by mail in Oregon, “Vote by mail: Local activists helped lead the way.”

In 1995, both legislative bodies, led by Republicans, sent a bill to then-Gov. John Kitzhaber authorizing vote by mail in Oregon. At the direction of the National Democratic Party, Kitzhaber vetoed it!

In 1997, a second attempt did not make it through the Senate. Finally in 1998, through bipartisan effort, the voters approved vote by mail for Oregon. Thank you, Republicans, for the initial efforts.

Keep national politics out of Oregon. Focus on what is best for Oregon! Obeying national politicians rather than doing what Oregonians want was wrong.

Louise Marquering

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0