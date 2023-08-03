If your education about human sexual anatomy, physiology, reproduction and gender ended with your high school health education class — if these subjects were even addressed in that class — of course you will believe the false and misleading posts on social media or espoused by elected officials.

First, no one is born with a gender. Gender is a social construct created to define the socially acceptable behaviors of males and females. In many cultures, including our own, there are people who reject this arbitrary assignment and choose a different definition of gender.

Second, sex is not binary, either male or female. There are thousands, if not millions, of people worldwide who are born hermaphroditic, having undifferentiated genitalia.

Such individuals are neither male nor female until the individuals, or their families, in consultation with a specialist in realignment surgery, decide which sex the person will be.

Third, same-sex affectional attraction is a worldwide reality. Who gets labeled homosexual varies across cultures. Most ignore same-sex relationships among women, but focus on men, because this often violates that society’s gender definitions and more often focuses on who is the recipient and who is the penetrator. Only the recipient is labeled.

Before making outlandish accusations and name-calling, learn more about this subject from legitimate authorities.

Robert B. Harris

Albany