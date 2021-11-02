Letter: Fires, earthquakes have no boundaries

We need to plan for the continuing and increasing need for refuge shelters for people displaced by the disasters such as wildfires, earthquakes, etc.

We have the opportunity to think outside the usual box and start actively planning and building in accordance with current and reasonably anticipated needs; let’s get the most for our tax money! We have the opportunity to site a jail facility somewhere that provides the most benefit for the most people.

The Reservoir Avenue site is located by the fairgrounds; locating a government facility in proximity to an existing emergency refuge shelter provides opportunity for synergy. Oversight management of the physical setting could be shared and could benefit from multiple uses of the area. The area can be laid out to provide parking for refuge seekers, public running-water toilets, sites for several micro-shelters that are currently being discussed.

I am sure that there are complex jurisdictional issues, but I am sure that we have the brainpower to overcome these issues. In any case, I want to encourage us to work together across jurisdictional boundaries to use public tax money to meet our immediate needs as well as position ourselves to better address the problems and issues we see in our future.