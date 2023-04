I get it. Really. I understand. All public agencies need to increase revenue virtually every year. But I’ve had it. I can’t pay any more.

My taxes are now nearing $600 per month. I have no kids of school age. I’m retired. Yes. We need more public services, and more police, fire, first responders, public health, everything. Help!

Find another way to see that everyone pays for services. I can’t afford a new mega-million-dollar county facility.

Chuck Krastch

Albany