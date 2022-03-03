Letter: Farm workers need to be paid fairly

Farmworkers have been excluded from minimum wage protections, child labor laws and overtime pay since the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938.

It was wrong for agriculture to be excluded then, and it remains egregious today, nearly 100 years later. Seasonality, deadlines and production are not unique to agriculture. Other industries with fluctuating production needs are required to manage employee time, schedules and wages according to labor laws. There is no justifiable reason for these exploitative labor practices to continue.

I know that a lot of farm businesses will say that they can’t afford the increased labor costs, and I believe them. This industry has been built on the backs of exploited labor from day one. Every policy written, every market price negotiation, every established law and guidance and every standard operating procedure has been built on this foundation of exploitative labor.

Addressing the labor inequities in agriculture now is just one step toward righting these fundamental wrongs. Farm workers have been treated like second-class workers for far too long and deserve the same rights as other workers. We deserve dignity, respect and labor rights. We deserve our full humanity. I support passing farm worker overtime legislation to ensure farm workers in Oregon are paid fairly for their skilled and essential labor.

Jo Erikson

Corvallis

