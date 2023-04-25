During a recent Senate committee hearing, Sen. Ted Cruz attacked Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, accusing him of being personally responsible for the dramatic increase in overdose deaths, especially from fentanyl.

Also, there have been several reports in local and national media addressing this issue. The Biden administration has identified China as a major source of the chemicals used to make fentanyl, highlighting the increase in overdose deaths and urging China to stop exporting these chemicals.

National awareness of this crisis has been prominent in both local and national news for the past few years, leading to calls for better treatment of drug abusers and warnings to adolescents and others about the dangers of street drugs laced with fentanyl, as well as laws to curb its production, distribution and sale.

Therefore, to suggest a false dichotomy of reports of gun deaths versus drug overdose deaths is inaccurate and biased. Enough said.

Robert B. Harris

Albany