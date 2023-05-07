The professional liberals in Oregon’s Democratic Party drummed former Gov. John Kitzhaber from office, not because he was taking money on the sly, but largely because of his poor choice of a life partner.

Now, one of their own, Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, has been flagged for taking a consulting fee of $120,000 a year from the cannabis industry.

“Off with their heads,” the Queen of Hearts would say for such public deceit. Fagan is an embarrassment to the Democratic Party.

Bill Robbins

Corvallis