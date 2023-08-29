Re: The Ask Angi article “Recognize red flags,” addressing recoating your asphalt driveway and parking area, in the Aug. 3 edition:

It couldn’t have been timelier for me.

I was approached by a very sincere, decent-acting young man about sealcoating our driveway and parking area.

Like a fool, I listened to his pitch. I never asked for a reference, and signed up for his job, which looked terrible!

Two brothers apparently own the contracting business. The brother who did the job admitted it was terrible and would redo it. He signed a paper saying he’d redo it. The other brother looked at the job and the note, and said it was all faked and wasn’t his brother’s signature. This resulted in a big shouting and name-calling fiasco.

A few days later he showed up with enough watered-down material to respray a 20-foot by 20-foot area that had washed off in the first rain and is 4 or 5% of the whole job. He’d do this only if I’d sign a form releasing him and the company of any responsibility, even before he did the redo.

We sent him out with his few buckets of watered-down coating. This experience cost only a little over $7,000.

I don’t want to hurt legitimate companies. We’ve since signed up with a Lebanon company, after thoroughly checking out their finished jobs. They looked great.

Anyone interested in the before and after are welcome to look at the job. The address is 40525 Comfort Lane.

Wes Marchbanks

Sweet Home