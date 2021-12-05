Letter: Expansion bad deal for local residents

Have plans to expand Coffin Butte been in the works for years without the public’s knowledge?

In December 2020, our county commissioners signed a franchise agreement with Republic Services that paved the way for this expansion. This franchise agreement provides for removing the annual cap of 1.1 million tons per year, adjusted for local population growth. In the short term, Benton County might reap some monetary gains. But the future losses to our residents’ quality of life would go on forever!

This franchise agreement opens the doors for vastly more garbage from far and wide to be deposited in our county, leaving our citizens to deal with an ever-increasing amount of waste. The franchise agreement almost certainly means the landfill will soon be full again and we will be facing further expansion issues in a few short years. It also makes you wonder how our commissioners can objectively evaluate something they preapproved.

Besides this landfill expansion being at odds with our Benton County environmental and sustainability goals, it is just plain a bad deal for Benton County residents.

Marge Popp

Corvallis

