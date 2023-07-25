Two years ago, America solved child poverty.

In July 2021, 3 million children were lifted out of poverty when families with little or no income were included in the Child Tax Credit. Monthly payments went out to those needing assistance with providing essentials for children living in poverty.

But in December 2021, Congress failed to extend these modest payments, and millions of families again fell below the poverty line.

It’s shocking to realize how many people are working yet are unable to find homes and provide basics for their children. The total number of homeless is difficult to measure, but from estimates by school districts, 1.1 million students in the U.S. are in desperate sheltering situations.

Behind this estimate are their family members, who are likely also experiencing homelessness. These folks are very much part of our U.S. tax law.

Corporations and the mega-rich are again pressing Congress for trillions in tax breaks, but the current House proposal offers nothing for families who finally got some relief in 2021, only to have it taken away.

Check online for information, then write to your representative, telling them to prioritize low-income families by expanding the Child Tax Credit, and insist they reject tax legislation that doesn’t provide relief for those most in need.

Thank you to Kathryn Merritt for her letter of July 13, “Sharing thoughts beyond sound bite,” asking Lebanon councilors to provide leadership in addressing street homelessness. The expanded Child Tax Credit will also help reduce the street homeless population.

Peter Stoel

Corvallis