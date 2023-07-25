The cynicism toward prayer is seemingly growing, especially among those who worship the self.

I increasingly read about it as well as hear it directly. One friend from grade school recently said, “I don’t want to hear that you people pray. What do they do?”

I’m reminded of when, in frustration, I asked a dear friend, “Why do you bother praying for me? The situation is hopeless.” She, bless her heart, simply responded, “Keith, prayer is love.” Stopped me in my tracks.

I don’t think it is debatable that our world is rife with hate. Examples abound near and far. What is the antidote for hate? Love: a concern for our brothers and sisters, of our common humanity. An acknowledgment that love is transcendent over self. The counter to the narcissism we witness and suffer from, causing chaos and misery.

Further, as expressed through prayer, love enables our free will to clarify how we might best act (or do) in the service of truth, beauty and goodness — all essential components for justice and joy.

By the way, I apologized to the friend I was short with. I was forgiven.

Blessings.

Keith Gallagher

Corvallis