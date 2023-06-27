The front-page article published June 16, titled “Benton hears trash report,” perpetuates a profound misunderstanding regarding the recommendations and findings of the Benton County Talks Trash Workgroup.

These were presented in a final report and accepted by the Board of Commissioners at its June 13 monthly work session.

The article purported to give the results of the workgroup report, but it contained at least two erroneous statements that, taken in context with bracketing general statements, give the reader the strong (and completely false) impression that there is an urgent need for landfill expansion.

This is exactly the opposite of the workgroup finding. In fact, the workgroup found that the Coffin Butte Landfill has an end-of-life estimate of 14 to 16 years.

This time horizon gives Benton County plenty of time to formulate an alternate means of safe refuse disposal so that the environmentally devastating Coffin Butte Landfill can be securely and cost-effectively closed at its expected 2037-39 end-of-life date.

Marge Popp

Corvallis