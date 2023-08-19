In my opinion, the Wall Street Journal view criticizing President Biden’s proposal to limit short-term health insurance plans (“Biden’s new health rule is short-sighted,” in the July 15 edition) is itself short-sighted.

It poses the question “Why would a healthy 26-year-old want to pay for maternity, pediatric and other services he probably won’t use in the near future?” May I give at least two reasons?

1. Insurance plans are built on the assumption that it is important to be covered for possible catastrophic events that can happen in the future, even if their probability of happening is low.

The probability of a 26-year-old man getting a girl pregnant is likely higher than his running into a severe, debilitating car accident, so why shouldn’t we insist that he lives up to his future social responsibility now, just as our laws require him to carry car driver insurance?

2. More importantly, as members of a community, we should think about our common interests rather than just our perceived personal and immediate needs. That’s why we pay our taxes to support the physical infrastructure of our country, our hospitals, public health centers and mental health clinics, our schools and youth programs, and our crime prevention and justice systems.

Our own personal health, safety and future all depend on these social commitments.

All reasons to implement a universal health insurance program. Everyone pays in, and nobody is left uncovered, even the hypothetical Wall Street young man who, for now, thinks he is invulnerable.

Chinh Le

Corvallis