Letter: Every citizen has ​the right to vote

If there ever was a time to work for democracy and ethics in government, this is it.

Why is the basic right to vote for all citizens, the cornerstone of democracy, such a controversy?

Why would someone stand boldly for their own rights while working to remove the rights of others?

That’s morally indefensible.

Voting rights are under attack all over this country. Georgia just made it a crime to pass a bottle of water to people waiting in long lines to vote.

It is a fundamental right that every citizen vote and participate in government.

Such rights should not be subject to the whims of individual states’ efforts to destroy them.

Throughout a 100-year period our Constitution was amended to make elections and voting more just. From 1869 to 1971, there were six hard-won amendments. Each one moved us toward inclusion and justice, but there was pushback, violence, death and retraction of those rights.

When law-abiding citizens pay taxes and are draftable for war, why should their rights be denied?

The argument for voter suppression says that voters cheat and commit fraud, but none has been found that’s worthy of mention.

Call Sens. Wyden and Merkley and Rep. DeFazio; thank them for supporting the Freedom to Vote Act (an amended form of the For the People Act), and ask them to step up to the level of champion for this bill.

And listen to our young kids; they have no problem with insisting on fairness.

Karen Josephson

Corvallis

