 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Even those who fear should learn

  • 0
Letters Stock

Many thanks to those Albany eateries that have indoor seating/eating for valued customers.

Nearly all do not force customers to wear masks upon entry because once seated/eating/conversing, rational people remove the masks as a nuisance.

We often hear the recommendation to buy local, so we recently visited First Avenue in Albany rather than our usual Roger’s Restaurant/Starbucks/Denny’s/Elmer’s Restaurant.

To our disgust, we were denied entry without masks, and they claimed they had none to offer. I explained we had had three vaccinations and would just remove mask when seated.

“Oh no,” she said, “we have rules.” So we left, likely not to return. Blindly imposing rules really makes no sense with COVID-19.

We need to live with rational risk, and, over time, even those who fear should learn.

Tom Cordier

People are also reading…

Albany

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News