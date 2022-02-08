Letter: Even those who fear should learn

Many thanks to those Albany eateries that have indoor seating/eating for valued customers.

Nearly all do not force customers to wear masks upon entry because once seated/eating/conversing, rational people remove the masks as a nuisance.

We often hear the recommendation to buy local, so we recently visited First Avenue in Albany rather than our usual Roger’s Restaurant/Starbucks/Denny’s/Elmer’s Restaurant.

To our disgust, we were denied entry without masks, and they claimed they had none to offer. I explained we had had three vaccinations and would just remove mask when seated.

“Oh no,” she said, “we have rules.” So we left, likely not to return. Blindly imposing rules really makes no sense with COVID-19.

We need to live with rational risk, and, over time, even those who fear should learn.

Tom Cordier

Albany

