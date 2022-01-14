Letter: Evaluate candidates on integrity

I have always believed that integrity is the most admirable trait one can possess.

It subsumes honesty, loyalty, empathy, sympathy, compassion and courage. It is the ability to recognize the right thing to do, having the courage to do it regardless of the consequences, and doing it even if it is not in one’s own self-interest.

It is the trait that should be most desirable in a politician, and yet it seems to be the rarest. The lack of it can be found at the local, state and federal levels. It is frequently absent in every branch of government, and most sorely missed in times of crisis. The lack of it, over a long period, led to the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021.

Its truancy continues to feed the flames of civil discord and threatens the foundation of democracy. The level of partisan rancor in our union and the violence, both actual and threatened, is ripping at the roots of democracy. It is time for citizens to step forward, shed the guise of party, and evaluate political candidates on their integrity. Of course, that requires something of all of us: integrity.

Kenneth R. England

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0