Letter: Europeans will never have peace

It’s my opinion that this time we need to let the Europeans fight their own war, and we should stay home.

We just had a debacle getting out of 20 years of war in Afghanistan, and it’s time we live in peace. Europeans have murdered each other for centuries and will never have democracy or peace, so there is no reason to again sacrifice American blood and treasure.

I am sure some Americans strongly feel that something must be done; if you feel that way, then go to war yourself and don’t ask your neighbor’s kids to die for another European conflict. We don’t need to slaughter our soldiers for people who will never be peaceful.

James Farmer

Albany

 

