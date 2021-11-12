Letter: 'Equity' is not the same as 'equality'

Seems there’s confusion about the meaning of the word “equity.” Equity refers to fairness and justice and is not the same as “equality.”

Equality means providing the same to all; equity requires recognizing that we don’t all start from the same place, so we acknowledge and make adjustments to the imbalances in order to be fair to all.

Imagine a 7-foot-high fence that obscures the view. Then imagine three people, 6 feet, 5 feet, and 4 feet tall. If each was given a 20-foot tall box, that would be considered equality and would allow the tallest person to see over the fence but not the others.

If each is given a box tall enough that they can see over the fence, we call that equity. That would be a good temporary solution, but the better, long-term solution would be to tear down the fence!

The problem is that the fence (which in this case could be a metaphor for systemic racism) is strong and broad and the fence posts go deep in our culture and history. It will take time, effort and examination to figure out how to remove it.

This examination is how we understand how systems, policies and the law perpetuate inequities. We can use the knowledge to mitigate and stop inequities at the root cause. In schools, this means having teacher diversity, encouraging culturally relevant practices, and teaching the true and complete history of our country so that our students graduate as responsible citizens prepared for the future.

Susan Leonard

Albany

