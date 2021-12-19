Letter: Equity is about adding in supports

Picture three people trying to watch a ballgame from the other side of a wooden fence.

One person is tall enough to see the game. The second person is shorter but can see if they jump. The third person is even shorter but can see some through a crack in the fence. Equity isn’t about chopping off the legs of the tall person so no one gets to see the game clearly. It’s about adding in supports to the groups who need it so all have equal opportunity.

The Corvallis School District’s recent decision to take away advanced math options is like chopping off the legs of the tall person. By removing advanced math options, Corvallis is preventing some students from accessing the level of academics they need. Essentially, some students will be held in a waiting pattern until they are allowed to take the classes they need.

Everyone knows that when abilities are too broad in a classroom, the teacher is stretched too thin and no one benefits. Higher students will be given projects to complete with little to no instruction so the teacher can work with other students.

Here’s what Corvallis should be doing: Continue to offer advanced math options. Cap class size at 15 in grades K-3. Give each teacher in K-5 an educational assistant. Do RTI math interventions. Offer homework clubs after school with transportation.

Equity isn’t about taking away opportunities because it’s not equal. It’s about adding in supports to groups who are struggling.

Deanne Buchanan

Corvallis

