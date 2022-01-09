Letter: Enumerated right deserves deference

In response to “Why allow dark money spending?,” Bill Halsey, Dec. 31:

Because a lack of transparency, corporate overreach, selfishness of individuals, and support for corrupt politicians and business practices has allowed dark money to infiltrate almost every aspect of our lives.

In response to “‘Why’ question begets another one,” Jonathan Christie, Dec. 31:

I agree: “An enumerated right deserves deference even if you don’t agree with it.”

Ninth Amendment: The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.

14th Amendment: No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.

Enforcing public health directives for contagious, deadly diseases, individual health care choices, and the right not to be killed by a gun in public are explicit in the Constitution.

Which means I have the right as a citizen (regardless of my sex, race, gender, religion, ability, etc.) to decide what I do with my body and the outcome of my life based on my actions. As do you and every other American. So why are individual members of our government allowed to enact personal privileges that restrict enumerated rights of other Americans?

To find answers, expose hypocrisy, and illuminate political and individual profits, follow the money.

Susan Salafsky

500 Women Scientists Corvallis

