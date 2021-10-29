Letter: End alliance with Catholic Church

The unconstitutional, inappropriate ambassadorship to the Vatican should be discontinued. The Roman Catholic Church is not a country.

Joe Donnelly is reportedly being picked to be the next envoy to the Holy See. Roman Catholics exclusively have served in this role since the Reagan administration created the ambassadorship in 1984.

Even though the U.S. Constitution explicitly precludes any religious test for public office, if confirmed, Donnelly would become the 12th Roman Catholic to serve as Vatican ambassador. (Perhaps if an ambassador is to be named, a pro-choice secular humanist should be selected!)

Official diplomatic relations between our country and the Holy See prefer and favor Roman Catholicism over other religions and religion over nonreligion.

This unprecedented link between the United States and a head of a world religion seriously politicizes their relationship. One former U.S. ambassador to the Holy See said when opposing the possibility of nominating a pro-choice Catholic to the ambassadorship, “It’s imperative, it’s essential that the person who represents us to the Holy See be a person who has pro-life values.”