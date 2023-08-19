I read the sad story in the Aug. 12 edition, “Millions struggle to pay for AC as aid falls short.”
Instead of paying for air conditioning, I would like to encourage people to purchase ceiling fans. They are inexpensive and are very effective. I learned about their cooling ability while traveling in Thailand back in 1989. I had rented a small room with no windows for $1, but it had a ceiling fan. Even though it was very hot, I slept just fine.
I use a ceiling fan in my bedroom all summer and love it! There is the one-time expense of paying for an electrician to install it. The electricity usage is minimal.
Nancy Haldeman
Corvallis