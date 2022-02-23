Letter: Encourage Warner to hear this bill

The Oregon Constitution is the only one lacking an impeachment provision.
House Joint Resolution 203, in Rep. Barbara Smith Warner’s Rules Committee, is designed to correct this error by providing impeachment power over elected officials of the executive branch. It is bipartisan, sponsored by 20 representatives and senators. Warner is reluctant to hear this bill, and needs encouragement to do so. Her telephone number is 503-986-1445. Having two bad governors in succession underscores the need for this legislation.
Erin Bruce Thurber
Sweet Home