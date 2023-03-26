When I was a Benton County Commissioner, I witnessed firsthand some of the downfalls of our criminal justice system: an inadequate, failing jail (giving rise to a catch-and-release system, transporting arrested folks out of county, no local healthful, rehabilitative programs); an unsafe and undersized courthouse (how can we ask folks to do temporary jury duty or to house our full-time judges, district attorney and staff under those conditions?); and mental health gaps that frequently fail people.

Our “temporary” jail is nearly 50 years old. The courthouse is 135 years old — the oldest functioning courthouse building in Oregon.

It is time to fix all this. A lot of study went into potential new facilities and programs to have positive effects for the entire county.

I know there is pushback about eminent domain. There really wasn’t much of a choice. The community rejected the sites south and west of town and in Philomath. Every effort was made to keep services in downtown Corvallis, but it was impractical after many iterations. Eminent domain proceedings are a mechanism to provide fair market value to the owner. It is a legitimate procedure to provide beneficial possibilities for all.

Time has gotten away from us. The focus for a long time was on a new jail. Now we need so much more. We need to improve our systems for the life of our county, our home. Vote “Yes” on 2-140.

Anne Schuster

Corvallis