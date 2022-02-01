Letter: Election lies are a threat to democracy

In his 1920 historical documentary “The Outline of History Vol. 1 & 2,” H.G. Wells writes, “Empires destroy themselves. The true strength of rulers and empires lies not in armies and navies, but in the belief of men that they are inflexibly open and truthful and legal. So soon as a government departs from that standard, it ceases to be anything more than ‘the gang in possession,’ and its days are numbered.”