My name is Will Sheppy, and I ran against Roger Nyquist in a previous Greater Albany Public Schools Board election.

I once admired Roger for his dedication to the education and well-being of our children. However, recent actions by his PAC, Friends of Roger Nyquist, and the Albany First PAC have led me to believe that it is time for a change in the GAPS Board.

Friends of Roger Nyquist hasn’t reported expenditures or contributions since 2021, despite Ryan Mattingly’s PAC naming him as the largest contributor. This lack of transparency undermines our democratic process.

Albany First PAC sent out a political mailer imitating a voters’ pamphlet statement without required disclaimers, violating Oregon election law. These actions are disappointing, but I believe we should focus on the positive aspects of the upcoming election and unite as a community to champion transparency and integrity.

In this spirit, I encourage voters to support Michael Thomson and Ben Watts. Both candidates have pledged to operate their campaigns and public office with full transparency, ensuring our community’s trust is honored.

By choosing candidates who prioritize openness and honesty, we can foster a brighter future for our children and schools.

Together we can make a difference by electing representatives who embody transparency and integrity.

Will Sheppy

Albany