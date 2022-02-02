Letter: Each letter writer is appreciated

Just want to say “thank you” to Gary Stewart of Sweet Home (“Why? A little word for big questions”), Robert B. Harris of Albany (“When the court overturns Roe...”) and Bob Utesch of Corvallis (“Huzzah to man who cleared park path”), who wrote the letters, and to the editorial staff who chose to print them.

The opinions were passionate, yet respectfully presented. It is such a relief during this almost unbearable stress to hear voices of reason above the din of hateful, threatening rhetoric. It gives me hope, which, sadly, seems to be a challenge to hold onto these days. Each of you is sincerely appreciated.