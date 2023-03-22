What do you get when you take a huge pile of garbage (30% of our state’s total tonnage) and let the heavy rainfall of Western Oregon percolate through it?

Answer: About 30 million gallons a year of toxic liquid contaminated with heavy metals and per- and polyfluorinated substances.

A 2020 industry study found nearly one-third of the PFAS in garbage flows out of landfills in the leachate. Cells closed 50 years ago at the dump are still producing millions of gallons of leachate each year. This is but one of the toxic legacies of Benton County’s hosting one of the largest landfills in the Pacific Northwest.

The dump’s toxic effluent is sent to both the Corvallis and Salem waste treatment plants. Since the PFAS and heavy metals are not removed by the treatment process, the city of Corvallis is making serious money (about $800,000 in fiscal year 2021-22) by essentially dumping this toxic brew into the Willamette River.

On March 14, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed drinking water regulations for six PFAS. Research has shown that roughly 200 million Americans are impacted by PFAS in their drinking water, leading to thousands of deaths each year.

With pending regulation of PFAS in drinking water, it will become increasingly unconscionable for Corvallis and Salem to send these poisons into the Willamette River — the source of drinking water for a number of downstream communities, including Adair Village. Please urge our elected leaders and Corvallis Public Works to stop accepting this toxic brew!

Doug Pollock

Corvallis