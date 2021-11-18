Letter: Drive through and see for yourself

In response to the editorial of Nov. 5 and reporting on Lebanon’s Independent Order of Odd Fellows Cemetery:
We did a thorough cleanup and we are working with some folk to right this. The board has had to deal with some difficult issues in regard to the cemetery’s appearance, and we are making good headway. We are not perfect, but we all care a great deal. The cemetery is starting to look as it should; it will never be perfect. But we hope the community is taking notice and not just about the negatives.
Drive through and take a look for yourself. I believe through this experience and with the help of the good people of Lebanon, we will be moving forward to make our cemetery even better.
Jack Cox, trustee
Millersburg