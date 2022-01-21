Letter: Drawing names from hat for COVID-19 help

Froma Harrop’s commentary published in the Jan. 11 edition sheds much-needed light on the subject of unnecessary pandemic suffering caused by people who, for whatever reason, have chosen to refuse vaccination for COVID-19.

Please count me among the members of the vaccinated majority who are fed up with the unvaccinated.

What shocked me was reading the triage guidelines published last week and learning that if we here in Oregon reach the dreadful situation of having not enough hospital equipment and/or staff to care for all COVID-19 sufferers, the decision concerning which patients in a group all considered to have about the same chance of surviving with help will actually get that help is to be made on a random basis.

In other words, put names in a hat and draw them out until all beds, ventilators and the like have been allocated. Whoever is left, tough beans.

This system is totally illogical and patently unfair. If people have chosen not to be vaccinated, putting both themselves and all around them in jeopardy, their names shouldn’t even be in the hat. When predicted outcomes are equal, first help the innocents who could not be vaccinated and the vaccinated with breakthrough cases. Then if there is any help left over, use the names-in-a-hat system to decide who among the vaccination refusers gets it.

Ella May T. Wulff

Philomath

