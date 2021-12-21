Letter: Double giving by donating to trust

During this season of giving, you can double the impact of any gift made to one of 1,600-plus art, culture, heritage or humanities nonprofit organizations by also giving to the Oregon Cultural Trust.

For doing so, you can receive a tax credit and get 100% of it back!

When you donate to the trust, your support returns to fund local cultural activities. A recent notice in the Gazette-Times announced grant awards made by the Benton County Cultural Coalition to local nonprofits — funding that came from the trust. Cultural coalitions in each county receive funds they re-grant to cultural projects that might otherwise have no access to state funding.

Last year The Arts Center received Coronavirus Emergency Relief Funds from the trust. A total of $25.7 million was disbursed to 621 nonprofits. Trust funding helped us weather the pandemic and allowed us to adapt programs until we were able to safely reopen to the public.

Our best this holiday season.

P.S. New Oregon Cultural Trust License Plate designs to celebrate 20 years of the trust make great gifts and support the trust fund.

Cynthia Spencer-Hadlock, executive director

The Arts Center

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0