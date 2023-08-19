On the Aug. 3 article “Addressing controversial issues: GAPS is updating its policy on thorny topics:”

In my opinion, the Greater Albany Public Schools Board decision to construct a policy that requires advance notifications to parents of the introduction of “controversial” curricular topics amounts to an endorsement of political helicopter parenting.

As a former K-12 educator, I view K-12 education as an opportunity for our children to be exposed to new ideas that extend beyond what they find at home.

If society is to continue to grow, knowledge is to expand and student experience is to broaden, the decision to provide parents with the means to micromanage lesson plans dangerously narrows the scope of our children’s education.

Our children need a world better than the one we have, not a reflection of the one that was.

Jeff Hino

North Albany