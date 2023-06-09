Republican voters would do well to read the opinion pieces by Christopher Nicholas and Jennifer Krantz ("2016 All Over Again?") in the May 30 paper. They speak to the political reality of Donald Trump.

I am a firm supporter of Trump’s policies. I believe they are what the country desperately needs in the wake of the disaster that has been the Biden administration.

But I will not be voting for Mr. Trump in the primary election.

Any Republican candidate will face a stacked deck of enemies with the Democratic National Committee, the mainstream media and the social media giants pulling out all the stops against that person.

He or she will also have to convince throngs of young voters who have been indoctrinated to believe that socialism is the preferred course for America. Donald Trump is not that person.

We need a candidate with a realistic chance of success in 2024. If Republican voters are foolish enough to award Donald Trump the 2024 nomination, we will be stuck with four more years of Democratic rule — guaranteed.

Jerry Ritter

Springfield