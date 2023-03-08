One must always ponder a response to Jay Burreson, as his letters date back to when he voted for me for state representative, as the lesser of two evils.

His charge (“Disappointed by anti-Trump tirade,” Jan. 18) that I hate Republicans, especially Trump, was more of a deep sorrow over the disappearance of the party of Lincoln!

After all, being associated with Tom McCall, Norma Paulus, Vic Atiyeh, Clay Meyers, Mark Hatfield, etc. for 57 years, I was in good company.

My feelings about Trump may have been harsh out of pure exhaustion over the lack of some people not doing their homework about him. The quality I failed to mention, perhaps the most important of all, was Trump’s total lack of love, and that alone should disturb you, Jay!

He reminds me of the man shaking his fist at his neighbor, yelling, “l’m right, and if l’m right, you can’t be right, and God knows l’m right!”

God has been abused by some in their zeal that only they have the right to freedom and liberty. Thomas Jefferson had it right when he told the Baptists to stay in their lane.

We who write laws should try to do so with a love for humanity and kindness, and religions based on love should continuously tell us to love our neighbor and have faith in the future.

It’s not complicated, and I’ll try to understand most of your positions, but will do so with more grace than I afforded Trump.

Tony Van Vliet

Corvallis