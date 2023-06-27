Nancy: Does the state have the right to force me to carry a pregnancy to term?

Ron: Of course, because the state has an interest in preserving life.

Nancy: So does the state have the right to force you to wear a mask in public spaces?

Ron: No.

Nancy: But isn’t that a matter of preserving life? In the last three years, more than 1.1 million people have died of COVID-19.

Ron: OK, but my life is my own business, not the state’s.

Nancy: Who do you think your mask protects?

Ron: Isn’t it obvious? Me.

Nancy: In an operating room, surgeons wear masks; who does that protect?

Ron: I guess the patient?

Nancy: Yes, the patient. So your mask is to protect me from you.

Ron: But I am not sick.

Nancy: When in the course of the infection can you start spreading the virus to others?

Ron: When I start coughing.

Nancy: No. You can spread germs without having any symptoms. That is why people should wear masks in public.

Ron: But that is such a hassle. It infringes upon my freedoms.

Nancy: Which is a bigger hassle: wearing a mask in public or being pregnant for nine months?

Ron: But pregnancy is natural. Masks are artificial.

Nancy: Does wearing a mask put your life at risk?

Ron: Does pregnancy?

Nancy: Yes. It is one of the leading causes of death for women ages 15 to 25. Each year thousands of women die from complications of pregnancy and childbirth.

Michael DeLollis

Corvallis