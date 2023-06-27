Nancy: Does the state have the right to force me to carry a pregnancy to term?
Ron: Of course, because the state has an interest in preserving life.
Nancy: So does the state have the right to force you to wear a mask in public spaces?
Ron: No.
Nancy: But isn’t that a matter of preserving life? In the last three years, more than 1.1 million people have died of COVID-19.
Ron: OK, but my life is my own business, not the state’s.
Nancy: Who do you think your mask protects?
Ron: Isn’t it obvious? Me.
Nancy: In an operating room, surgeons wear masks; who does that protect?
Ron: I guess the patient?
Nancy: Yes, the patient. So your mask is to protect me from you.
Ron: But I am not sick.
Nancy: When in the course of the infection can you start spreading the virus to others?
Ron: When I start coughing.
Nancy: No. You can spread germs without having any symptoms. That is why people should wear masks in public.
Ron: But that is such a hassle. It infringes upon my freedoms.
Nancy: Which is a bigger hassle: wearing a mask in public or being pregnant for nine months?
Ron: But pregnancy is natural. Masks are artificial.
Nancy: Does wearing a mask put your life at risk?
Ron: Does pregnancy?
Nancy: Yes. It is one of the leading causes of death for women ages 15 to 25. Each year thousands of women die from complications of pregnancy and childbirth.
Michael DeLollis
Corvallis