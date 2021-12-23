Letter: DOC has failed to protect inmates

As two Corvallis natives now in college, we grew up with the Gazette-Times.

At a time when local journalism is essential, it was disappointing to read the Dec. 12 front page story, “Revolving prison cells during the pandemic.” The authors cherry-picked two early-release cases, concluding that they constituted a revolving-door pattern through unfounded extrapolation.

To determine the impact of the commutations, larger analyses are required, not two examples selected to sell papers. No consideration of the counterfactual — the situation without release — is given. It’s possible that Mr. McGrath would have been accused of the same crimes when released slightly later, or that he may have been exposed to COVID-19 and died a few days before release.

More broadly, the piece dismisses the threat that COVID-19 poses to those at the mercy of the state. It briefly mentions that 3,853 inmates have contracted COVID-19 and 44 have died, failing to consider how commutations slowed the spread of the virus. The story’s subtitle, “How commutations erode trust in the justice system,” presumes that Oregonians currently trust that system.

Yet the Oregon Department of Corrections has consistently failed to protect inmates, with Oregon judges ruling that the DOC failed to follow social-distancing measures and masking requirements. How can we trust a justice system that allows people to die in jail? Instead of interrogating this question, the front page story resorts to fear tactics and tired tropes that people who commit crimes are lost causes. We expect the Gazette-Times to do better.

Jonathan Ely and Aaron Lewis

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0