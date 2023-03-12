I am writing to express my recent change of heart regarding the Benton County bond measure to fund the Justice System Improvement Program.

I was on the fence, carefully weighing the cost vs. benefits of the upcoming May 16 bond proposal. However, after attending the JSIP Open House on Feb. 8, interacting with and asking questions of the people directly involved at the ground level, I am now persuaded that it is a sound investment for our community.

I encourage others to do their own research, investigate the issues and take advantage of similar presentation opportunities.

I am convinced that a new justice facility will enhance public safety by providing a much-needed secure and modern environment for law enforcement, prosecutors and judges to do their jobs.

Moreover, with updated care facilities to deliver social and mental health services, behavior issues can be equitably addressed as needed. The end result is a safer Benton County.

While no one likes the idea of a tax increase, there are times when such a move is necessary for the greater good of the community.

This bond measure is not just an investment in the future of our community; it is an investment in the people we trust to protect our community and care for our citizens.

Gerry Kosanovic

Corvallis