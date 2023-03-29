It was late March, a day when the sun leaked weakly through the clouds.

My husband and I were walking along a path at Willamette Landing in South Corvallis when we stopped to admire a stand of cattails — a tiny remnant wetland tucked between the big river on the east and the residential neighborhood on the west.

Two of the iconic species of watery places — a redwing blackbird and a marsh wren — were popping up and down among the shaggy cattails.

And then the quiet was shattered. Something crashed into the cattails. Panicked birds flushed in every direction. Was that a pair of sandpipers? I wondered as I watched the flurry of wings.

It took us a moment to spot the dog’s owner, cresting a rise to the south, quickly walking away from the wetland, oblivious as her dog barged headlong into the thicket a second time.

“Hey!” I called. I hurried after her.

I wanted to say, “Do you know it’s nesting season? Do you know that the blackbirds and marsh wrens in this patch of habitat are building their nests and preparing to raise their young?”

I wanted to tell her that her dog had trampled a sensitive ecosystem at a critical time. I managed to say only, “Leash your dog!” before she disappeared over a rise, ignoring several “Leash required” signs she passed along the way.

On behalf of our wild brethren, let’s redouble our social contract to respect the fragments of healthy habitat we have left.

Lee Sherman

Corvallis