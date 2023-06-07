Both legislators and faith leaders are looking at a single side of this issue: their idea of the “moral” side.

What about the biological side of the current generational explosion of children with deep confusion about their sexual identity? No one is looking at established science going back decades that shows one unexpected effect of toxic chemical exposure in living things is an altered sexual identity, as documented by hundreds of biologists.

In her seminal book “Our Stolen Future: Are We Threatening Our Fertility, Intelligence and Survival?” (paperback edition, March 1, 1997), researcher Theo Colborn examined 3,000 such studies.

Though she began her search theorizing a chemical-to cancer-connection, what emerged was an undeniable connection of chemical exposure to reproductive consequences, including female and male birds cohabitating with their own sex and producing no eggs.

Today, many universities across the country have departments of epigenetics, the study of how DNA can be changed by influences such as chemical exposures, with lasting impacts on our reproductive health, fertility and sexual identity.

Political and religious leaders should seek to understand the science behind the physical, psychological and emotional changes that America’s fifth generation of children growing up in a chemical-saturated environment now struggles with.

Cindy Bethell, lead staffer for the Kids-Safe Chemicals Act of 2008 for U.S. Sen. Frank Lautenberg

Corvallis