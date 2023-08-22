Does anyone really believe that recent efforts from Republican legislators to severely limit or ban abortion will actually end it?

Obviously, these legislators and their supporters have no knowledge of history, either here or worldwide.

Does anyone actually believe that an embryo is more worthy of protection than the woman carrying that embryo? The various efforts by Republican legislators rarely allow for protecting the life of the pregnant woman.

Does anyone think that these measures will bring about the end of rape, either by a stranger or a family member? Incest is a very real problem across this country, as is a variety of forms of child, along with spousal, abuse that often involves forcible, unwanted sex.

Does anyone really believe that women are unfeeling and self-centered enough to decide flippantly to abort a pregnancy simply because it would be inconvenient to have a child?

Whether or not these efforts are sustained, women who have the resources will still be able to obtain an abortion through a physician or other medical provider, while poor or marginalized women will seek the services of nonmedical providers, often at their peril.

Further, given the number of children currently available for adoption, how would adding more make the situation better?

And why is it that the discussion of abortion focuses only on women? Don’t men also bear responsibility for a pregnancy?

It’s because the efforts are to control women.

Robert B. Harris

Albany