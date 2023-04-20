From December 2022 to February, cost estimates for the Justice System project have increased from $179.3 million to $195.8 million.

The county has known about this increase since February, and has not publicly released that information. Why has the county been silent about these cost increases?

The $110 million bond provides enough funding only for the new jail and sheriff’s office.

There is no funding for the homeless center, and the county is lobbying the state Legislature to get $15.2 million for the homeless navigation center, telling legislators it will serve the tri-county area.

No state funding decision will be made until well after the May bond election. What will happen if the bond is approved and no money comes through for the homeless center?

The election statement filed by the county says the bond will be used to finance capital costs that may include a homeless resource center. Approval of the bond does not mean that a homeless center will be built.

The county claims that “the typical homeowner will pay $142 per year,” based on a median assessed value of about $259,000. Taxes to pay for the bond will come mainly from property owners in Corvallis and North Albany, where the median assessed value of property is closer to $500,000. Those owners can expect to pay far more than what has been publicized.

Did the Albany and Corvallis city councils know this information when they were asked by the county to endorse the bond measure?

Mark Yeager

Corvallis