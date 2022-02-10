Letter: Development would benefit many people

I just finished reading David Lerman’s letter to the editor (“Development would benefit one person,” Feb. 6) in which he states the only beneficiary of a proposed development will be the developer.

As someone born and raised in the building business, I would like to correct Mr. Lerman’s hypothesis. Some of the beneficiaries of a new housing development are plumbers, painters, cabinet makers, framers, sheetrock hangers, tilers, carpet installers, window installers, landscapers, roofers, electricians, and the list can go on and on, but you get the idea.

All of these subcontractors, both men and women, provide for their families and are an active part of the community by being involved in schools, parks, civic organizations, nonprofit organizations, churches, mosques, and temples; once again, you probably get the message. Mr. Lerman has a perfect right to be opposed to new development, and he would be following a very long and active attitude in this area where I've lived since 1964.

I ask, however, that he not overlook the fact that there’s more than one beneficiary of a new housing development — and I didn’t even mention the new homeowners!

Janet Magedanz

Corvallis

