Democracy is a process where a group of people, or their representatives, come together to discuss issues and decide what to do.

All members vote, and the majority wins the right to select the policy (law) to follow.

We elect our representative to express their (our) opinions and follow the democratic process. This means being present for votes and accepting the democratically selected outcome.

If legislators refuse to follow this process by deliberately trying to prevent a vote, they are traitors to the democratic process and should be removed immediately from their position.

Furthermore, they should be banned for life from holding any government position, including working for the government directly or as a contractor, or volunteering for any government-related position. And they should lose all benefits and retirement income they might receive as a result of holding a government position.

The boycotts we have seen in the Legislature (by Democrats and Republicans) are an attempt to prevent the majority from exercising their right to make decisions, and impose a tyranny of the minority.

We need to change the process to allow votes to be determined by a simple majority of legislators present.

Phillip Hays

Corvallis