In reference to the article on June 9 (“Oregon Dems cite bills at risk amid walkout”), I would like to offer my suggestion to the Democratic legislators.

If they sincerely would like to address the hundreds of bills waiting to be voted on and not push them off for another two years, they can simply drop HB 2002B. Instead, they are insisting that this bill get passed. This bill contains many controversial aspects, including combining abortion and transgender issues in one bill.