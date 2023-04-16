Re: “Lawmakers jump the gun,” April 6:

Oregon Senate Bill 348 is only the latest example of a dirty, underhanded legislative tactic called a “gut and stuff.”

S348 began as a simple requirement for the Department of Justice to study ways to address the unlawful possession of firearms and provide the results of the study to the legislature.

It was subsequently “stuffed” by Senate Democrats with the gun restriction provisions of Measure 114, which is tied up in court and goes even further. Unless someone had closely followed the progress of the bill, he/she wouldn’t have been aware of the “stuff.”

This is intentional. Hundreds of bills in a typical legislative session are designed with a possible future “stuffing” in mind. It’s a good way to keep the public largely unaware of what’s going on at the capitol.

S348 also joined the long list of bills that give the lie to the oft-stated assertions by legislators that public input matters to them. S348 drew the most massive and overwhelming amount of public opposition I have ever seen in my two-plus decades of working on legislative issues. It’s all there on the Legislature’s website, and was totally ignored by the Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

A bogus “emergency clause” completed the mission to keep the public out of the process.

So much for transparency and representative government. The Democrats’ true aim is to disarm law-abiding citizens. If their anti-gun laws worked, Chicago would be the safest city in the U.S.

Jerry Ritter

Springfield