Letter: Demand punishment for price-gouging

I just stood in line at a local pharmacy for about 45 minutes to pick up a prescription!

This used to take five minutes, but since BiMart and other pharmacies closed, the demand at remaining pharmacies has greatly increased.

Why did BiMart close its pharmacies? Because insurance companies have been raising costs, shutting down small businesses. Slime balls in suits at insurance companies are raking in more bucks, and you and I have to stand in ever-growing lines to get the same service we used to get.

An article in the Oct. 22 Gazette-Times said the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid reported that insurance companies increased fees to pharmacies by 91,500% from 2010 to 2019. This is 5,320 times the rate of inflation during the same period! The BiMart CEO said these increasing fees forced them to close their pharmacies. The same thing is happening to small businesses all across the nation.

No one could argue that the free market insurance system is working. The system is broken, and businesses and customers are suffering. Soon we will have to get our prescriptions filled at a few megacorporations that will be free to squeeze as much cash out of us as they wish!

I can think of no better argument for a well-regulated national health insurance! Think of this as you stand in long lines to get your prescriptions refilled! Write your congress member and demand that this price-gouging by insurance companies be punished!

Phillip Hays

Corvallis

