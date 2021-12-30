Letter: Deficit spending is a large number

In regards to the Biden’s administration’s plan for $1.7 trillion of deficit spending: It’s such a large number it’s hard to even wrap your head around.

Listed below is the current U.S. national debt.

In simple terms, it means that to pay off the current national debt, every taxpayer in the U.S. would need to pony up $229,706.

The Democrats’ argument is passing Biden’s $1.7 trillion spending package is small compared to the $12 trillion in red ink already in deficit spending.

Can you even fathom/imagine this way of thinking?

Show me a government program that ever paid for itself. If this is the way you operate your business or personal finance, you will end up bankrupt and living on the street.

Milon G. Whittier

Lyons

